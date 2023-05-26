Naval Academy graduates to embark on new journeys after proud commissioning

BALTIMORE — Over 1,000 midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy's class of 2023 walked across the field Friday, earning their degrees and taking the Oath of Office to become commissioned officers.

The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron, performed an aerial display above Annapolis to honor the graduates as they prepared to embark on their new journey.

"We're about to be out of here, it's time to go, it's graduation time," said Lewis Guillory, one of the proud new graduates.

For Guillory, the moment represented more than just personal accomplishment. "For me, this is an answer to my grandmother's prayer. She prayed that not only her kids, but her grandkids would be educated and reach the highest levels of opportunities. It doesn't get better than the Naval Academy," Guillory said.

The newly graduated midshipmen, hailing from across the nation, will now serve at least five years as officers in the Navy and Marine Corps.

Jordan Richard, another Naval Academy graduate, reflected on the journey. "So, it's been a great transition, we have been working for the past four years to become leaders in the military," Richard said.

The commencement address was delivered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who spoke in front of the outdoor audience at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

As the ceremony concluded, the graduates looked ahead to their next assignments. "I'm heading down to Charleston in October to start my submarine pipeline; I'm really excited to take on that next challenge," said one graduate, anticipating his future endeavors.

"I will be heading down to flight school to be a student NFO, I'm looking to be on P8s or E6s," said another, while one new marine pilot shared her upcoming plans: "I will go down to Quantico and then following that I will be down in Pensacola."

Today's graduation not only marked the completion of rigorous physical, academic, and military training, but also the beginning of the graduates' journey in leading and serving their nation.