Daylen Lile's RBI single in 10th lifts Nationals over Orioles, 4-3

BALTIMORE (AP) - Daylen Lile hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning, Luis García Jr. homered as part of a four-hit day and the Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Saturday night.

The Nationals snapped a four-game losing streak. Baltimore has dropped three of four.

Lile singled off Ryan Helsley (0-4) to lead off the 10th and bring in automatic runner Dylan Crews.

Clayton Beeter (3-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for Washington. Justin Lawrence escaped a bases-loaded jam by inducing Samuel Basallo's game-ending groundout in his Nationals debut to earn his first save since 2024.

Washington starter Foster Griffin allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks in seven innings while throwing 112 pitches, the most by a Nationals pitcher since Patrick Corbin had 113 against Pittsburgh on June 28, 2022. Griffin tied his career high with nine strikeouts.

The Orioles quickly attacked Washington's struggling bullpen when they finally got the chance in the eighth. Chadwick Tromp singled off PJ Poulin, then moved up on a passed ball. Poulin retired the next two batters, but Pete Alonso greeted Orlando Ribalta with a double to left to make it 3-2. Alonso came around to tie it on pinch-hitter Basallo's single.

The Nationals opened the scoring in the second when Lile doubled and then scored on Jorbit Vivas' single. The Orioles tied it in the bottom of the inning on Tromp's two-out RBI single.

García gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead when he led off the fifth with a 418-foot blast to right off Orioles starter Brandon Young. Baltimore third baseman Blaze Alexander committed fielding and throwing errors on Vivas' leadoff grounder in the sixth. Drew Millas singled to drive in Vivas two batters later.

Young allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings and recorded a career-high eight strikeouts.

Up next

Washington RHP Zack Littell (6-6, 5.40 ERA) faces Baltimore RHP Kyle Bradish (5-7, 3.64) in Sunday's series finale.

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