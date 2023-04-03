National Weather Service surveys damage after tornado moves through Delaware

BALTIMORE — The destructive EF-3 tornado, that ripped through Delaware, dissipated around 6:19 p.m. Saturday evening, according to an assessment by the National Weather Service.

The tornado began around 5:59 p.m. near the intersection of Polk Road and Dublin Hill Road, where a small barn roof was blown off. It continued east-northeast, causing extensive damage to properties, trees, and power poles in its wake.

With estimated peak winds of 140 mph, the tornado left one person dead, and caused significant damage along its 14.3-mile path. No other serious injuries were reported.

The powerful storm impacted a Delaware Department of Transportation facility, causing significant damage to the facility's buildings and equipment.

The storm caused significant damage to homes, farmsteads, and businesses, snapping or uprooting numerous trees and blowing over parked semi-trailers.

This story is still developing and will be updated.