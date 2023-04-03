Watch CBS News
Local News

National Weather Service surveys damage after tornado moves through Delaware

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The destructive EF-3 tornado, that ripped through Delaware, dissipated around 6:19 p.m. Saturday evening, according to an assessment by the National Weather Service. 

The tornado began around 5:59 p.m. near the intersection of Polk Road and Dublin Hill Road, where a small barn roof was blown off. It continued east-northeast, causing extensive damage to properties, trees, and power poles in its wake. 

With estimated peak winds of 140 mph, the tornado left one person dead, and caused significant damage along its 14.3-mile path.  No other serious injuries were reported. 

The powerful storm impacted a Delaware Department of Transportation facility, causing significant damage to the facility's buildings and equipment.

The storm caused significant damage to homes, farmsteads, and businesses, snapping or uprooting numerous trees and blowing over parked semi-trailers.

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 2:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.