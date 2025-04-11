Watch CBS News
Nas to perform with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in July

By
Christian Olaniran
Songwriter and hip-hop icon Nas will perform with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in July.

The performance will take place on July 23 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

The event, titled "NAS: Illmatic Live with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra," celebrates the 30th anniversary of the acclaimed album by pairing Nas's pioneering lyrics with full orchestral arrangements.

The collaboration bridges classical music with hip-hop, reimagining tracks like "N.Y. State of Mind" and "The World Is Yours" with symphonic accompaniment.

"Welcoming Nas to perform alongside the BSO will be a highlight of the year," said Mark Hanson, President and CEO of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. "This collaboration speaks to our commitment to breaking boundaries and creating a space where all audiences feel connected to the power of live orchestral music."

Nas, since releasing "Illmatic" in 1994, has produced 14 critically acclaimed albums and received 16 GRAMMY nominations, winning Best Rap Album in 2020 for "King's Disease." His recent work includes collaborations with producer Hit-Boy on "King's Disease III" and "Magic 3."

The concert will be conducted by Steven Reineke. Tickets range from $75 to $299 and are available now through the BSO website and the Meyerhoff box office.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs annually for more than 275,000 people throughout Maryland and is currently under the direction of Music Director Jonathon Heyward, who began his inaugural season in September 2023.

