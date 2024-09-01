Watch CBS News
Myree scores two touchdowns and Morgan State edges Hampton 30-28

/ AP

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Miles Myree scored two touchdowns and Morgan State never trailed in grinding out a 30-28 season-opening win over Hampton on Saturday night.

The Bears ran for 244 yards on 55 carries and quarterback Tahj Smith attempted only 8 passes, completing 5 for 75 yards. Myree and Keith Jenkins Jr. led the rushing game with 68 yards each.

The score was tied at 7 early in the second quarter, then Jason Collins Jr. gave the Bears the lead for good when he scored on a 41-yard run.

After trailing 20-14 at halftime, Hampton closed to within two points twice in the second half.

Ja'Quan Snipes' 2-yard run for Hampton made it 23-21 late in the third quarter before J.J. Davis answered with a 15-yard run that made it 30-21 for Morgan State.

Malcolm Mays hit Kevin Johnson Jr. with a 29-yard touchdown pass with 4:29 remaining in the game and the Pirates trailed 30-28.

Morgan State then ran out the clock with a 9-play, 32-yard drive.

Mays completed 13 of 17 passes for 168 yards with two touchdowns and was the Pirates' leading rusher with 63 yards on 4 carries.

