Wild mustang on the loose near Liberty Reservoir in Carroll County raises safety concerns

Can you imagine seeing a wild horse while driving? That's the reality for neighbors in Finksburg, Maryland.

Carroll County Animal Control told WJZ that a horse has been on the run near Liberty Reservoir along Deer Park Road since the end of June.

Neighbors said they are concerned for their safety because the horse is often spotted along the roadside or even in the middle of the road.

"Not only do I want to see the horse saved, but it really has become a hazard for people on this road," said Tenille Moore of Westminster.

Carroll County Animal Control, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Baltimore Environmental Police have been working to locate and safely capture the horse.

DNR police spotted the horse earlier this month. The agency identified it as a sorrel gelding mustang.

Animal Control said the horse's owner has been working with a professional trapper who has experience handling wild horses. The trapper is "actively working" to locate the horse and is using drones to search through the woods.

Most sightings have occurred at night, making the horse more difficult to trap.

Anyone with information about the horse's location is asked to contact Carroll County Animal Control at 410-848-4810, Option 2.

Horse on the run

The horse has been on the run since June, according to DNR. The agency said the mustang is untrained and requires professionals to safely capture it.

Moore told WJZ's Tara Lynch that she has seen the horse at least six times, mostly during her morning commute. Her most recent sighting was Sunday morning during dense fog.

"I thought I was going crazy and then I realized very quickly … there were no horse trailers around, there weren't any people, it was too early in the morning, so clearly this horse was lost," Moore said. "I did have to run off the road because he was standing in the middle of the road, and I could barely see in front of me because of the fog."

Baltimore Environmental Police is leading the investigation.

Neighbors are also taking steps to warn drivers, posting signs along Deer Park Road and urging motorists to slow down and watch for the horse.

Todd Laudeman, who lives near the reservoir, said he posted four signs Sunday morning after learning that someone nearly hit the horse.

"One of my daughter's neighbors almost hit him on the corner up the road behind me. That prompted me to say, at least there, let's put a sign so somebody is on the lookout," Laudeman said.

Law enforcement sources involved in the case told WJZ that the horse was being cared for by someone who is facing animal cruelty and abandonment charges in an unrelated case in West Virginia. It remains unclear who legally owns the mustang.

Another neighbor told WJZ that the horse was spooked and jumped a fence before running toward the reservoir.

"Wild horses like this one would tend to look for an escape route and not necessarily go back to where they came from to say, 'Oh, I need to go home,'" said Laudeman, who owns horses.

Now, neighbors are hoping the horse can be captured safely and without harm while also keeping drivers out of danger.

"Too many people are starting to see the horse, almost hit the horse, and at some point someone is going to get seriously hurt or die, and that's the worst-case scenario," Moore said.