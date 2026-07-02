Murdered mother of Baltimore Ravens' Calais Campbell had legacy of giving back in Maryland

Baltimore Ravens' defensive lineman Calais Campbell and his family are reeling after the death of his mother, who was found stabbed in her Georgia home this week at age 71.

Police have charged one of Campbell's brothers, Ciarre Campbell, with the murder of Nateal Campbell.

The family has a history of helping the needy in Maryland through their charitable foundation.

The family has a history of helping the needy in Maryland through their charitable foundation. Maryland Food Bank

Baltimore ties

Calais Campbell recently praised the Baltimore Ravens' organization and expressed optimism about his future in Maryland.

Speaking to reporters last month, he reflected on his new one-year, $5.5 million deal to stay with the Ravens for his upcoming 19th season in the NFL.

"I think the only answer I could really say is I love the game. I love it, I'm still fairly good at it, and they still want me to play, so it's like, why not? I'm healthy, and I love the game," Campbell said.

The six-time NFL Pro Bowler will become one of the rare defensive players in the NFL past age 40. He spoke about the possibility of retirement after the upcoming season.

"I always tell myself in this year, you know, I feel as strongly as ever that this is probably going to be my last year," Campbell said. "I know I said that last year and the year before, but I mean, I genuinely mean it at the time, but I always tell myself to play well enough to be able to get a job again if I want to."

Calais Campbell recently praised the Baltimore Ravens' organization and expressed optimism about his future in Maryland. CBS News Baltimore

The family leads a charitable foundation named after his father, Charles R. Campbell, and Calais Campbell and his mother participated in events to help communities in Maryland and beyond.

The family leads a charitable foundation named after his father, Charles R. Campbell, and Calais Campbell and his mother participated in events to help communities in Maryland and beyond. CBS News Baltimore

Pictures Calais posted to Facebook show them smiling during a charity event in 2022, when they partnered with the Maryland Food Bank and Campbell's to donate thousands of meals to those in need.

Pictures Calais posted to Facebook show them smiling during a charity event in 2022, when they partnered with the Maryland Food Bank and Campbell's to donate thousands of meals to those in need. CBS News Baltimore

After the death of his mother, Campbell and his family issued the following statement: "We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

The Baltimore Ravens also issued a statement addressing the tragedy: "We are incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of Calais Campbell's mother. We extend our deepest condolences and full support to Calais and his family during this difficult time. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy while they grieve from this heartbreaking loss."

How she died

Nateal Campbell's family became worried when she did not respond to them and went to her Buckhead Atlanta townhome to check on her on Tuesday.

"It's kind of a wellness check," one of her sons said on a 911 call released by Atlanta police. "My brother, he's mentally ill. He's been diagnosed with schizophrenia and some other things. He stays with my mother, and this morning, we were trying to get into her house. We can't get into her house."

The caller said a neighbor spotted Ciarre Campbell earlier driving Nateal Campbell's car.

"I just tried to jump out of the window, and he's in there, and he said she left. But the camera footage that my neighbor has shows she never left. So, we're just trying to get in there," the caller said.

Police soon arrested Ciarre Campbell and charged him with murder. Arrest records state he made multiple incisions in his mother's neck "causing her to be nearly decapitated."

He has a hearing scheduled for July 23.

Ciarre Campbell's attorney, Jay Abt, said, "We vigorously protested his innocence. We look forward to his day in court. I am honored to defend him, and most importantly, the Campbell family. I'm asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time."

Police soon arrested Ciarre Campbell and charged him with murder. Arrest records state he made multiple incisions in his mother's neck "causing her to be nearly decapitated." Atlanta police

Demons, warning signs

Records released by police show officers responded to Nateal Campbell's townhome ten times in less than a year.

On April 12, police went to her home after a neighbor said Ciarre Campbell turned off power to their residence. At the time, his mother told officers her son was "off his medication" for schizophrenia.

On April 24, a sister called police for help—saying Ciarre "was inside the home and started a fire to rid the house of demons."

And on May 26th, a neighbor called police saying Ciarre Campbell "was acting crazy" and "banging on her door." The neighbor told police she was frightened for her safety and leaving her home for the evening.

The public can access information about the case here.