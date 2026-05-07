Maryland woman indicted for murder after death of her estranged husband

A woman who was accused of killing her estranged husband in Baltimore has been indicted on first-degree murder and firearm charges, according to court officials.

In April, Rene Parks was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on March 31 in the 3700 block of W. Belvedere Avenue.

WJZ has reached out to the attorney for Rene Parks to request a statement.

Police found her estranged husband, Garreth Parks Jr., with a gunshot wound to his neck in a car in the back of a parking lot, police said.

A woman who identified herself as Parks Jr.'s girlfriend was in the passenger seat, applying pressure to his wound, police said.

She allegedly told officers that she and Parks Jr. got to the parking lot around 10 p.m. when he saw a friend in the back of the parking lot.

The girlfriend reported that Rene Parks arrived in another car, stopped the vehicle, pulled out a purple handgun and fired one shot at her estranged husband, according to police.

Rene Parks fled the scene, and Garreth Parks Jr. was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Rene Parks was arrested at her home in Lutherville, Maryland, where a gun was also recovered. However, police said it was not the one that Garreth Parks Jr.'s girlfriend described.