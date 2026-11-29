Multiple people were injured, including a person of interest, in an overnight shooting in Northwest Baltimore, according to police.

At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of Reisterstown Road.

When they arrived, officers found two injured men.

One victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and the other victim sustained a graze wound, according to police.

Soon after, officers were informed of two more shooting victims near a local hospital at the intersection of Greenspring Avenue and Cylburn Avenue.

The victims also had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Police have identified the victims as a 24-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and an unidentified adult male.

All victims are in stable condition, and a person of interest is in custody. Police say additional information will be released once confirmed.

They are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.