Baltimore mayor slams juvenile justice system after series of arrests: "Our system is not working"

Baltimore City leaders announced charges against eight people, including five juveniles, following a string of violent crimes in recent months.

The group is allegedly involved in more than 30 crimes between April and June, including a murder on May 7.

"Takedowns like this one send a clear message: We will not tolerate groups like this one operating in our city," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Thursday.

Scott was joined by Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates to announce charges against five juveniles and three adults, including first-degree murder, carjacking and robbery with a deadly weapon.

"We were able to arrest individuals who, according to charging documents, were responsible for a pattern of violent crimes that terrorized victims and communities throughout our region," Worley said.

17-year-old charged in 23 cases

A 17-year-old is charged in 23 separate cases, including the alleged first-degree murder of Jamal Ferguson during an attempted carjacking in May.

Detectives say the carjacking was part of a broader crime spree involving multiple suspects who carried out a series of violent early-morning robberies.

Suspects include 22-year-old Dash Hayne, 18-year-old Colekela Hamilton, and 21-year-old Mehki Clark.

"Anyone who puts the safety of our residents in jeopardy will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Scott said.

The juveniles also face charges ranging from armed robbery to firearms offenses. Their names are not being released due to their ages.

"These are not allegations of youthful misjudgment or isolated crime – these are egregious criminal acts that must be punished severely," said BPD Commissioner Worley.

Broken system, mayor says

During the announcement, Mayor Brandon Scott criticized what he called a broken juvenile justice system.

"While it wasn't the case here, time and time again we've seen young people arrested while wearing ankle monitors, and this shows also that our system is not working," Scott said.

Bates also added that each of the suspects had prior encounters with law enforcement. He urged parents to hold their children accountable.

"Parental accountability needs to take center stage when we see our young people unsupervised, out of control, and repeatedly committing violent criminal acts," Bates said.

Prosecutors say they'll seek to try all eligible juvenile suspects as adults.