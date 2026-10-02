Baltimore school commissioner resigns after FBI search of his nonprofit

A member of the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners resigned this week after the FBI conducted an operation at his nonprofit, our media partner The Baltimore Banner reports.

The board confirmed to CBS News Baltimore that Mujahid Muhammad resigned on Wednesday. He submitted his resignation to Mayor Brandon Scott, who appointed him back in 2023.

"We understand that Mayor Scott has accepted the resignation of Commissioner Muhammad from the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners. At this time, it would not be appropriate for the Board to comment further on an ongoing investigation," Chair Robert Salley and Vice Chair Ashiah Parker said in a statement. "We remain focused on our responsibilities to Baltimore City Public Schools and the students, families, educators and communities we serve."

FBI enforcement on Liberty Road

Muhammad is the executive director of the nonprofit KEYS Empowers, which is located in a building on Liberty Road, according to The Banner's reporting.

The FBI confirmed to CBS News Baltimore it "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity" Wednesday on Liberty Road, though it did not specify the address or provide any further details.

KEYS Empowers nonprofit

KEYS, which stands for Keep Encouraging Youth to Succeed, was founded in 2009, The Banner reports.

Its mission is to provide "social support and guidance in becoming esteemed leaders with outstanding problem solving and conflict resolution," according to its 2024 tax filings.

Since the news of Muhammad's resignation broke, The Banner has taken a closer look at KEYS finances and reports the nonprofit received more than $4.7 million in government contracts and grants for the 2023 and 2024 tax years.