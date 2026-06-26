Muggy, showers and storms impact part of weekend in Maryland

Warm and muggy weather will be around through the weekend with increasing chances for showers and scattered thunderstorms Friday evening through Saturday. Sunday continues to be the pick of the weekend with just the chance for a few isolated showers.

Showers and storms to impact Maryland this weekend

Humidity and a chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise heading into the weekend. We'll turn hotter with high temperatures near 90° on Friday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late Friday afternoon and evening, so Friday's airshow looks to be more of a go than Saturday. The best chance for showers and storms on Friday will be after 5 p.m. The showers and storms Friday evening will be hit or miss, but showers will become more widespread late Friday night through Saturday morning.

Saturday morning looks to be wet with high humidity and widespread showers. The showers will gradually decrease in coverage from northeast to southwest Saturday afternoon. There will continue to be a chance of showers and storms Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, so the airshow Saturday afternoon looks a bit more questionable, as planes will be grounded if showers and storms are present.

While it won't be a washout, some outdoor plans will be sent indoors. A couple storms could produce gusty winds and small hail during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Saturday will be cooler, but still very muggy with the clouds and showers. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with more dry hours than wet hours. An isolated shower or two is still possible with mostly cloudy skies. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the middle 80s.

Intense heat will build as July begins in Baltimore

The first extended heat wave of the season is becoming increasingly likely as June ends and July begins. Temperatures on Monday will peak in the upper 80s. Temperatures will reach the 90s Tuesday afternoon and then surge into the upper 90s to lower 100s Wednesday through Saturday. Saturday is the 4th of July.

The heat index will become increasingly problematic Wednesday through Sunday with values reaching 100° to 110° by late next week.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will need to be closely monitored, especially late next week into the start of the holiday weekend.