MTA's MobilityLink/Paratransit program investigated after disability groups file complaint

BALTIMORE - The Department of Justice is investigating the Maryland Transit Administration's MobilityLink/Paratransit Program after groups for people with disabilities filed a formal complaint.

Mobility riders in Maryland say problems with the MTA have plagued the state's Paratransit Program.

On June 29, the Department of Justice issued a letter of findings to the Maryland Transit Administration saying the agency's MobilityLink/Paratransit service violates the ADA by failing to provide paratransit services that are comparable to the level of designated public transportation services provided to those without disabilities using the fixed route system.

The letter also specifically points out the MTA illegally subjecting customers to untimely pickups and drop-offs and lengthy waits for telephone reservation service.

"Mobility is our ADA paratransit service, and so it's actually under federal regulations, we're required within three-quarters of a mile of any of our fixed route services to provide access through our prior transit system," ?" said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. "Folks have to qualify for the system and there are a lot of ways they can do that, but it provides essentially kind of door-to-door service for those folks who can't use our fixed route service, which doesn't provide that."

Arnold said the agency was surprised to receive the letter.

"I acknowledge and recognize that our service in the summer of 2021 was not where it needed to be and we've been pretty open about some of the challenges and things that we've done to fix them," Arnold said. "I will say things are a lot better today."

Arnold said MTA responded to the DOJ, saying they want to work with them on improving services for riders.

MTA is waiting to hear back on the next steps.