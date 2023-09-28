Watch CBS News
MTA unveils alternative routes for Red Line transit project

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration has unveiled proposed alternative routes for the Red Line transit project.  

"The maps of the preliminary alternatives and other information will help stakeholders come to our November open houses fully prepared with questions and comments to keep the Red Line project moving forward," MTA administrator Holly Arnold said. 

The project, which was previously canceled, was re-launched by Governor Wes Moore in June. 

The goal is to build an east-west transit line across Baltimore that will improve access to jobs for city residents, and stimulate economic.growth.

You can view the proposed alternative routes on the Red Line project website

