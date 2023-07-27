Maryland officials hold public meetings on the future of Baltimore's Red Line project

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration is hosting a series of open-house meetings to gather community feedback on the Baltimore Red Line Project.

The meetings come in the wake of Gov. Wes Moore's decision to revive the imitative, which came to a halt in 2015 when state leaders made a decision not to move forward with the initiative.

Officials say that they're in the early stages of planning and working to figure out if the system should consist of a rapid bus transit or a light rail train.

Whatever it is, "it would give premium service to a lot of existing riders and its serving density its serving where people are and where people want to go," Liz Gordon, the director of planning for the Maryland Department of Transportation, said.

Right now, the city relies on a bus system to connect thousands of commuters to places throughout Baltimore.

Some people believe the Red Line would help them get to where they need to go faster.

"It would cut the time for me getting to the MARC station in half," Baltimore resident Robert Reuter said.

The community meetings kicked off on July 26 and will continue through August 2. Three meetings remain.

Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-2 m., University of Maryland Biopark, 801 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore. Transit Accessible: CityLink Orange, Purple; LocalLink 78.

August 1, 3-7m., Hampstead Hill Academy, 500 S. Linwood Ave., Baltimore. Transit Accessible: CityLink Navy. Wednesday, August 2, 3-7m., Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr., Baltimore. Transit Accessible: CityLink Blue, LocalLink 31, 37, 79.