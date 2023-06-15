Maryland governor announces plan to revive Baltimore Red Line project

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore unveiled a plan to revive Baltimore's Red Line project on Thursday. The goal is to build an east-west transit line across Baltimore, Moore announced in a press briefing Thursday.

"Over two decades ago, leaders from around the state and every part of society began working on the initial iteration of the Red Line project because they understood that this city has hundreds of 1000s of jobs. But people cannot access them easily," Moore said. "So they made a plan to build a transit line running east to west that will connect people with jobs that will connect folks with access to hospitals and businesses and restaurants and museums that will drive economic development and GDP growth."

The project, which was considered for more than two decades, was canceled in 2015 when the state government made a decision not to move forward with the project. Moore said that decision was about "who would reap the benefits of transportation investments, and who would be left behind."

The NAACP and ACLU filed a complaint against the U.S. Transportation Department of Transportation over the decision, alleging that the lack of rapid transit in the city restricts low- and middle-income black residents in the city from access to jobs.

The Maryland Department of Transportation released a map showing the path for the new Red Line.

Maryland Department of Transportation

The goals of the project include expanding transit service to households in poverty, residents of color, households without vehicles, and residents with language barriers.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski thanked Moore in a tweet for his commitment to reviving the project.

I thank @GovWesMoore for breathing new life into this long-awaited project and for his commitment to ensuring the next phase of this effort extends into eastern Baltimore County, connecting residents w/ opportunities at @TradePointATL & creating a true regional transit system. https://t.co/ieEjwxyeX5 pic.twitter.com/vKVY6fl0ic — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) June 15, 2023

Moore said the state's previous decision to abandon the Red Line project sent a message to city residents that they "were not going to be a priority." He added that $700 million that was meant for the redline project went towards building state roads outside the city. "Today, I stand here to say that right now, our state is ready to do big things again," Moore concluded.

Baltimore residents say that the trek from the east side of the city to the west side of the city can be difficult for the average person relying on public transportation.

James Scott says he commutes from East Baltimore to West Baltimore every day.

"It's tough," he said. "It's either Uber or Lyft."

Related Coverage: