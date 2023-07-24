MTA to host community meetings for feedback on Red Line transit project

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration will host a series of open-house meetings to gather community feedback on the Baltimore Red Line Project, the MTA announced Monday.

In June, Governor Wes Moore unveiled a plan to revive the imitative that came to a halt in 2015 when state leaders made a decision not to move forward with the initiative.

The community meetings will outline project considerations. Meeting topics will include share options for transit modes, bus and light rail transit, tunneling considerations, and more.

"We know that support relies on our commitment to ongoing and meaningful interaction with communities along the project corridor during every stage of the process, and these public meetings are an important step," MTA Secretary Paul Wiedfield said.

MTA

The meetings will take place between July 26, and August 2, per the following schedule as provided by the MTA:

Wednesday, July 26, 4-6 p.m., Harcum Hall at St. Bernardine Church, 614 Mt. Holly St., Baltimore. Transit Accessible: CityLink Blue, LocalLink 77, 78.

Thursday, July 27, 3-7m., Baltimore War Memorial, 101 N. Gay St., Baltimore. Transit Accessible: CityLink Blue, Orange, Purple; LocalLink 67, 76, 78, 80, 105, 150, 160; Commuter Buses 210, 215, 310, 420.

Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-2 m., University of Maryland Biopark, 801 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore. Transit Accessible: CityLink Orange, Purple; LocalLink 78.

Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-2 m., University of Maryland Biopark, 801 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore. Transit Accessible: CityLink Orange, Purple; LocalLink 78.

Tuesday, August 1, 3-7m., Hampstead Hill Academy, 500 S. Linwood Ave., Baltimore. Transit Accessible: CityLink Navy.

Wednesday, August 2, 3-7m., Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr., Baltimore. Transit Accessible: CityLink Blue, LocalLink 31, 37, 79.

You can read more about the Red Line project on the initiative's webpage.

