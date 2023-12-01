Watch CBS News
MTA says public opinion will be considered for each step of the Red Line project

By Cristina Mendez

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A survey through the Maryland Transit Administration will weigh your feedback in the development of the Red Line project. 

In a series of online questions, the survey asked residents their preferences and priorities for the plan that aims to fill a major gap in east-west transit through downtown Baltimore. 

The survey came to a close on Dec. 1, which followed several open house-style meetings that began this past summer. 

Six preliminary alternatives for the relaunched Red Line show the route stretching between Woodlawn and Bayview. 

"It would be very helpful, I'm sure, not to only me but to other people too," said Sharlene Williams. "They don't have enough trains and when they do come, the trains, bus or whatever is always filled to the max."

The MTA will continue to review alternatives that include the mode of transit: light rail or bus rapid transit, the extent of tunneling and the alignment, particularly along the eastern part of the route, Senior Communications Director Veronica Battisti said. 

A decades-worth of building blocks are already in play after technical work was done before the cancellation of the project in 2015. 

The project aims to create better access to jobs, education and other services. 

The agency has the goal of determining a state recommended alternative in Spring 2024. 

