MTA offers free transit rides on Earth Day

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Transit Administration is offering free transit rides on Monday to celebrate Earth Day.

The hope is to limit car transportation in Maryland.

The free rides include all MTA transit services -- bus, light rail, metro subway, MARC Train and Commuter Bus. Mobility passengers will also get to ride for free.

"Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet for future generations and transit is critical to that effort," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. "There has never been a better time to try transit and decrease your carbon footprint."

Earth Day is an annual celebration in April to support environmental protection. The first Earth Day was on April 22, 1970.

"As stewards of our planet we must embrace sustainable transit solutions that foster healthier communities," said Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. "Offering a day of free transit allows Marylanders to experience the many transit options available to them and effect change in a meaningful way."