MTA bus strikes and kills man on I-295 in Anne Arundel County

An MTA bus struck and killed a 37-year-old man early Friday morning on a portion of I-295 in Anne Arundel County.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in a lane of I-295 near Nursery Road and killed Marc Occeas, said a statement by Maryland State Police (MSP).

Occeas was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

A preliminary investigation by MSP indicates that the MTA bus, carrying passengers, was traveling in the merge lane from I-295 to West Nursery Road when Occeas walked from the right shoulder into the travel portion of the highway, where he was struck by the oncoming bus.

"Following the crash, all passengers were safely removed from the bus involved in the incident and transferred to a second bus to transport them to their intended destinations," said the statement. "The driver remained on the scene. There were no other reported injuries."

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into the crash.