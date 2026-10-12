Mourners gather for emotional vigil honoring 2 teens killed in West Baltimore shooting

People showed up with balloons and candles to remember two young men who were gunned down Friday night in Baltimore's Winchester neighborhood.

Two others were injured in that shooting and survived.

Police are still searching for suspects in the case.

People showed up with balloons and candles to remember two young men who were gunned down Friday night in Baltimore's Winchester neighborhood. CBS News Baltimore

Mourners packed Poplar Grove Street just steps from Friday's shooting scene with heavy hearts and a serious message.

"He was a good kid. He didn't deserve this, and I can see all the kids in the street. You have got to get out before it's too late," a relative of one of the victims said.

Wesley Harris had just turned 19 over the summer. Donte Gregory was 18. His next birthday is in December.

Mourners packed Poplar Grove Street just steps from Friday's shooting scene with heavy hearts and a serious message. CBS News Baltimore

Both died in a hail of bullets — more than 20 rounds fired just after 5 last Friday night near Ellicott Drive and Oakhurst Place.

Both died in a hail of bullets — more than 20 rounds fired just after 5 last Friday night near Ellicott Drive and Oakhurst Place. CBS News Baltimore

"He will forever be there as long as you all keep your memories. He will forever live on, forever live on," said the grief-stricken mother of one of the victims.

Both died in a hail of bullets — more than 20 rounds fired just after 5 last Friday night near Ellicott Drive and Oakhurst Place. CBS News Baltimore

A grandmother's pain

Harris' grandmother Annette Anderson believes her grandson was not the intended target.

"I wish he was here with me, with us, still enjoying life. He could've been here. He was doing so good and then it wasn't meant for him," Anderson told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

She denounced the violence that has claimed at least 89 lives so far in Baltimore this year.

There were 103 homicides in the city at this time last year.

"It's crazy. They need to clean these streets up. There are too many people with guns. Too many. Where are they getting them from? Where are they coming from?" the devastated grandmother asked.

Harris' grandmother Annette Anderson believes her grandson was not the intended target. CBS News Baltimore

Police dispatch audio revealed police recovered a Glock 25 with an extended magazine in an alley at the shooting scene.

They have revealed little about their investigation.

Police dispatch audio reveals police did recover a Glock 25 with an extended magazine in an alley at the shooting scene. CBS News Baltimore

The shooting in Winchester is a 10-minute walk from where a 12-year-old girl was killed in a mass shooting the prior Saturday.

Anderson wants her grandson's memory to live on long after this vigil, and she wants justice for his senseless killing.

"Wesley was so pure and sweet. I loved my grandson," Anderson said. "He's gone. You can't get that back, and the people who did this are still running around here somewhere. So, we've all still got to be careful because we don't know. We don't know."

The shooting in Winchester is a 10-minute walk from where a 12-year-old girl was killed in a mass shooting the prior Saturday. CBS News Baltimore

Anyone with tips should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup and can remain anonymous.