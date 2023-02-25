Watch CBS News
Mount St. Mary's loses to Iona Gaets 80-68

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr.'s 28 points helped Iona defeat Mount St. Mary's 80-68 on Friday night.

Clayton also had six rebounds and four steals for the Gaels (21-7, 14-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins added 15 points while going 6 of 16 (1 for 6 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. Osborn Shema was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds. The Gaels prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

The Mountaineers (10-19, 6-12) were led by Jalen Benjamin, who posted 27 points. Malik Jefferson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Mount St. Mary's. Deandre Thomas also had 12 points and two steals.

February 24, 2023

