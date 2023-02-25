Mount St. Mary's loses to Iona Gaets 80-68

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr.'s 28 points helped Iona defeat Mount St. Mary's 80-68 on Friday night.

Clayton also had six rebounds and four steals for the Gaels (21-7, 14-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniss Jenkins added 15 points while going 6 of 16 (1 for 6 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. Osborn Shema was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds. The Gaels prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

The Mountaineers (10-19, 6-12) were led by Jalen Benjamin, who posted 27 points. Malik Jefferson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Mount St. Mary's. Deandre Thomas also had 12 points and two steals.

