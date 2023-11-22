Watch CBS News
Sports

Mount St. Mary's loses to American University 68-65

/ AP

Your Thursday Evening News Roundup (11/16/2023)
Your Thursday Evening News Roundup (11/16/2023) 01:20

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lorenzo Donadio scored 22 points as American beat Mount St. Mary's 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Donadio was 8 of 11 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (3-3). Geoff Sprouse was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Matt Rogers had 10 points and shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Mountaineers (1-3) were led by Dakota Leffew, who recorded 20 points and two blocks. Deshayne Montgomery added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Mount St. Mary's. In addition, Jedy Cordilia had 13 points and seven rebounds.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on November 22, 2023 / 10:13 PM EST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.