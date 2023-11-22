Mount St. Mary's loses to American University 68-65

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lorenzo Donadio scored 22 points as American beat Mount St. Mary's 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Donadio was 8 of 11 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (3-3). Geoff Sprouse was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Matt Rogers had 10 points and shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Mountaineers (1-3) were led by Dakota Leffew, who recorded 20 points and two blocks. Deshayne Montgomery added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Mount St. Mary's. In addition, Jedy Cordilia had 13 points and seven rebounds.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)