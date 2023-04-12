Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist shot at car in Laurel, police say

BALTIMORE -- A motorcyclist opened fire on a car with three people inside Tuesday afternoon in Laurel, Anne Arundel County police said. 

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a shooting on Laurel Fort Meade Road near Brock Bridge Road. Police said the victims, two 34-year-old men and a 25-year-old man, where in the vehicle when they were cut off by the motorcyclist, who then shot at them. 

The motorcyclist was described as a black male wearing a yellow shirt, police said. The projectile and shell casing were recovered from the scene, police said. 

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 10:50 AM

