Motorcyclist killed in crash in Harford County, troopers say
BALTIMORE - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle off of a Harford County road Monday evening, according to Maryland State Police.
Troopers said 41-year-old Samuel McNutt, from Jarrettsville, Maryland, lost control and struck a road sign and utility pole on Norrisville Road in Bel Air. He died at the scene, according to troopers.
Troopers said McNutt was traveling when other motorcycle drivers around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed.
Norrisville Road was closed for several hours.
