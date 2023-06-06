Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Harford County, troopers say

BALTIMORE - A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle off of a Harford County road Monday evening, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers said 41-year-old Samuel McNutt, from Jarrettsville, Maryland, lost control and struck a road sign and utility pole on Norrisville Road in Bel Air. He died at the scene, according to troopers.

Troopers said McNutt was traveling when other motorcycle drivers around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed.

Norrisville Road was closed for several hours. 

First published on June 6, 2023 / 1:29 PM

