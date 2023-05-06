Motorcyclist dies following vehicular collision in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a vehicle collision in West Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The motorcyclist—a man—collided with a vehicle in the unit block of South Monroe Street, police said.

Medics took the man to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the site of the collision and refused medical treatment, police said.

The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the collision, according to authorities.

Investigators are awaiting a positive identification of the motorcyclist and have yet to notify his next of kin, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision should contact crash team investigators at 410-396-2606.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.