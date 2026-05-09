Mother's Day weekend in Maryland delivers a mix of sun and storms

Maryland will receive multiple chances for much-needed rainfall over the next seven days. This rainfall comes at a time where much of the state remains under severe drought conditions.

Mother's Day Weekend starts damp then turns nicer

Mother's Day Weekend is looking okay for plans. There will be both times with rain and sunshine.

Saturday is the cloudier half of Mother's Day Weekend. Along with the gloomier sky will come rounds of showers from the morning into early afternoon hours. A few thunderstorms are also possible later in the afternoon and early evening, before the weather dries out. Temperatures will top-out in the lower 70s on Saturday afternoon. By later Saturday evening, the weather will be dry for any travel or outdoor activities.

Mother's Day looks to be the pick of the weekend. Afternoon temperatures climb into upper 70s to around 80°, under a partly cloudy sky. The weather through early afternoon continues to looks dry. The chance of rain starts to increase around mid-afternoon and will spike after sunset on Sunday as our next storm system approaches. Right now, the best chance of storms developing will be after 3 p.m. Sunday. So the morning and midday hours Monday look best to be outside with mom.

Scattered rain will impact Maryland Sunday night and Monday morning. Rainfall will be incredibly beneficial to our severe drought situation. The rain will gradually taper off midday Monday, followed by clearing and cooler weather Monday evening into Tuesday.

We have more opportunities of much needed rain returning Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

Continue to check back in with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as we head into the weekend.