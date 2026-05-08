Mother's Day weekend in Maryland features a mix of showers and sun

Maryland will receive multiple chances for much-needed rainfall over the next seven days. This rainfall comes at a time where much of the state remains under severe drought conditions.

The weather looks fantastic for Friday and Friday evening. High temperatures will top out near 70° with a gusty and refreshing breeze. While some showers and storms will pass through the area Saturday, Mother's Day still looks beautiful with highs near 80°.

Showers and storms will arrive later in the day Sunday and continue into Monday.

Fabulous weather to enjoy across Maryland Friday

We're looking at beautiful weather to enjoy Friday! The forecast includes a mostly sunny sky through mid-afternoon and a partly to mostly cloudy sky from late this afternoon into this evening. We'll also enjoy a refreshing breeze. It may get a little gusty, with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will top out in the lower 70s.

If you're headed to the O's game this evening at Camden Yards, you'll encounter dry weather with comfortable spring temperatures. First pitch temperature should be near 70° at 7:05 PM. The game stays mostly cloudy, but mild with temperatures gradually easing into the middle 60s by the late innings.

Mother's Day Weekend starts damp then turns nicer

Mother's Day Weekend, overall, is looking good.

Saturday will be the more unsettled weather day. We'll see an abundance of cloud cover along with a few rounds of showers from the morning into early afternoon hours. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible later in the afternoon into early evening before the weather dries out. Temperatures will top-out in the lower 70s on Saturday afternoon. By late Saturday evening into Saturday night the weather will be dry for any travel or outdoor activities.

Mother's Day looks to be the pick of the weekend. Afternoon temperatures climb into upper 70s to around 80°, under a partly cloudy sky. The weather during the daylight hours of Sunday looks dry. The chance of rain starts to increase around sunset on Sunday as our next storm system approaches. If this system arrives any faster, showers will move in as early as Mother's Day afternoon. Right now, trends favor the chance of rain not increasing until the dinner hour and beyond.

Either way, another batch of rain will move through Maryland on Sunday night. Rainfall will be incredibly beneficial to our severe drought situation. The rain will gradually taper off midday Monday, followed by clearing and cooler weather Monday evening into Tuesday.

We have more opportunities of much needed rain returning Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

Continue to check back in with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as we head into the weekend.