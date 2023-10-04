Morgan State cancels homecoming events, classes for the week as search continues for shooter

BALTIMORE - Morgan State University has canceled all homecoming activities, events and classes for the week following a mass shooting Tuesday night that shook the campus.

President Dr. David Wilson sent out a letter saying safety concerns were the reason the activities were canceled.

This is the first time in school history that all homecoming events have been canceled.

On Tuesday night, five people, including four students were injured by gunfire following a shooting on campus.

No arrests have been made.