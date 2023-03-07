'Campus is getting better': Morgan State becoming a blueprint for transformation

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University has undergone a massive transformation over the last decade, seeing major construction and expansion of the campus.

Morgan's campus hasn't stopped growing and it seems like construction hasn't stopped.

Behind the scenes, there is one woman who has her fingerprints all over these major projects."

"Campus is getting bigger, campus is getting better," said Kim McCalla, Morgan State's Associate Vice President of Facilities, Design & Construction Management. "It's going through a massive transformation."

Morgan State's transformation started before McCalla stepped foot on campus.

She had always wanted to build buildings.

"You have dog people, you have cat people, you have people people," McCalla said. "I am a building person."

McCalla is a building person who got her first taste of a major project in Baltimore.

She worked on the team that built Oriole Park and helped reimagine what baseball parks look like.

"We created the standard for stadiums, yes," McCalla said. "Kind of broke the mold when we did Oriole Park."

Now she hopes to have that same type of influence on university campuses across the country, using Morgan State as the blueprint.

"I want us to be the showcase," McCalla said. "We are educationally, but also physically too."

The goal is to give people a good place to work, live, play and learn.

"It's like athletics, you can't attract good students without better facilities," McCalla said.

McCalla said the projects in the works are never-ending.

"We have so many projects going on right now," she said. "Once one is complete, another one is starting."