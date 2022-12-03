Morgan State falters on the court, loses to Bowling Green 86-76
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III had 22 points in Bowling Green's 86-76 win over Morgan State on Saturday.
Ayers had three steals for the Falcons (3-5). Samari Curtis scored 18 points and Rashaun Agee added 17.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Falcons.
Malik Miller led the way for the Bears (3-6) with 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Morgan State got 22 points from Isaiah Burke. Khalil Turner had 12 points.
