Morgan State earns 83-78 victory against Delaware State

BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Burke scored 21 points as Morgan State beat Delaware State 83-78 on Saturday night.

Burke also had six assists for the Bears (14-14, 7-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Lewis Djonkam scored 19 points while going 8 of 12 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Kameron Hobbs was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

O'Koye Parker led the Hornets (6-21, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Martez Robinson added 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for Delaware State. In addition, Khyrie Staten finished with 12 points.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 7:35 PM

