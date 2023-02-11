Watch CBS News
Morgan State defeated by North Carolina Central 83-63

/ AP

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright's 25 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Morgan State 83-63 on Saturday night.

Wright added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (11-11, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and six blocks. Kris Monroe recorded 14 points.

Lewis Djonkam led the way for the Bears (12-12, 5-4) with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Morgan State also got 16 points and five steals from Isaiah Burke. Kameron Hobbs added 14 points.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 7:57 PM

