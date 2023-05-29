Moore administration honors fallen heroes and families on Memorial Day

BALTIMORE -- Governor Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, and First Lady Dawn Moore, honored fallen heroes by attending Memorial Day events across Maryland.

"By remembering those who gave their last full measure of devotion for the cause of freedom, we don't just celebrate their greatness, we access our own gratitude," Moore said. "On this day, we honor them, and recognize the families who know the meaning of this day — for they are the ones who give this day meaning."

Among the events attended by the Governor was the Memorial Day Service of Remembrance at King Memorial Park Cemetery in Baltimore, where he delivered remarks.

Joining Moore community members, local veterans, and the Baltimore Metropolitan Area Chapter of the 9th & 10th Cavalry of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Lt. Governor Miller attended the wreath-laying ceremony at Maryland World War II Memorial. "Today, we remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we, as Americans, are privileged to have," Miller said. "It is our profound responsibility to honor all those who have fought and those who have fallen, by telling their stories, acting in service to our communities, and being good stewards of the ideals our service members gave their lives to defend."

Joined by Secretary Woods and the Maryland Chapter of Gold Star Mothers, First Lady Dawn Moore held a private wreath laying ceremony at the Maryland Gold Star Families Memorial in Annapolis.