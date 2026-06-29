Montgomery's go-ahead double, Gonzalez's 3 RBIs lead White Sox past Orioles 8-2

Colson Montgomery hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning, Jacob Gonzalez drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Monday night in the opener of their series.

With the game tied at 2, Sam Antonacci was hit by a pitch before Montgomery doubled him home. Randal Grichuk followed with a single to center field that scored Montgomery and gave the White Sox a 4-2 lead.

Kyle Teel and Antonacci capped the scoring by reaching home on an error by Orioles third baseman Blaze Alexander in the ninth. Alexander, who had one error in his first 67 games of the season, has four in his last five games.

Gonzalez had a run-scoring double in the third and added a two-run single in the ninth. Teel hit an RBI single in the third, momentarily putting Chicago up 2-1.

Grant Taylor (4-1) pitched two hitless innings and struck out two. Sean Burke went 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out eight.

Adley Rutschman drove in both Baltimore runs with sacrifice flies, one in the first and one in the third. He finished the night 0 for 2 at the plate.

Grant Wolfram (1-2) gave up the winning run. Shane Baz threw seven innings of two-run ball, surrendering four hits and striking out six on a career-high 109 pitches. Baz has a 3.18 ERA since May 15 — second among Baltimore starters behind only Brandon Young's 2.53 ERA.

Baltimore (39-47) matched its season-worst by falling eight games under .500.

Up next

White Sox RHP Erick Fedd e (2-6, 4.34 ERA) faces Baltimore's RHP Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.64 ERA) in the second game of the series on Tuesday.