Virginia man killed in Maryland crash involving stolen car driven by 13-year-old, police say

A Virginia man has been identified as the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Investigators say the other vehicle involved was being driven by a 13-year-old boy and was later reported stolen.

New details about the deadly crash

Montgomery County Police identified the victim Wednesday as 58-year-old William Vance Payne, II, of Virginia.

Police said Payne was killed when a Kia Optima collided with his Toyota Matrix shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Clopper Road and Great Seneca Highway in Germantown.

The Kia was traveling north on Great Seneca Highway when it entered the intersection and struck the eastbound Toyota, according to police.

Images from the scene appeared to show the white Kia overturned in a bush at the base of a sign for the Fountain Hills residential community.

A crash in Montgomery County, Maryland killed one driver and injured 7 children. Montgomery County Police Department

Police said the 13-year-old boy behind the wheel of the Kia was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Six other children inside the car -- four girls, ages 12-14, and two boys, ages 12-15 -- were also taken to local trauma centers with various injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the Kia was reported stolen from a home in Germantown several hours after the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and, so far, no charges have been filed.