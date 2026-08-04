Maryland crash kills 1 driver, injures 7 children

A serious car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland on Tuesday morning killed one driver and injured 7 children.

Police said the accident, which was described as a "mass casualty incident," involved two vehicles in the community of Germantown. The crash was reported at Clopper Rd. and Great Seneca Highway.

Images released by the Montgomery County Police Department showed one vehicle severely burned and the other overturned in a section of brush.

A total of eight people were involved in the crash. One male adult was confirmed dead at the scene. Seven juveniles in a second vehicle were "transported to area hospitals with varying injuries," said a police statement posted to X. Two of the children were reported in critical condition.

Officers closed the road and were continuing to investigate the crash.