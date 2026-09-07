Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando recovering after weekend heart attack

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando is recovering in the hospital after suffering a weekend heart attack.

Jawando's office issued a statement Monday confirming the councilmember suffered a heart attack on Saturday "during his regular weekend pickup basketball game."

Jawando was taken to The George Washington University Hospital for treatment. "The procedure went exceptionally well, and his doctors expect a full recovery," the statement said.

"Councilmember Jawando and his family are grateful to God for the friends who acted quickly and to the exceptional doctors, nurses, and staff at The George Washington University Hospital. They are deeply thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from neighbors, colleagues, and supporters from across the county and state."

The statement added that Jawando "is resting comfortably and is expected to be discharged later this week to recover at home with his wife, Michele, and their children. Following his doctor's guidance, Councilmember Jawando will adjust office activities in the coming weeks, while his office remains open, available, and ready to help meet the community's needs."

In addition to serving on the Montgomery County Council, Jawando is also running a campaign as a Democrat for Montgomery county executive. His office's statement said Jawando remains "focused on November and needs all of us focused on this critical election as well."