Montgomery County Animal Shelter at critical capacity, urgently needs adopters

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) shelter has reached full capacity, leaving many dogs in need of new homes.

On Saturday, the Adoption Center said that the shelter reached critical capacity for large dogs.

From March 4 to March 6, the MCASAC says it took in 29 canines, pushing the shelter's population to more than 100, exceeding its limit.

"We've never put out an urgent list or euthanized solely for space, but with what we're facing now, that possibility is hanging over our heads," said Maria Anselmo, the community relations manager at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

The shelter held a 'Mutt Madness' event on Saturday to help, but there remains a huge need for larger breeds to find homes.

"While we have a lot of bully breeds, because there are a lot of bully lovers in this area, and so that's why they're so common, but they're not allowed in a lot of housing. And so that really limits adopters. Because, you know, we've certainly had people who have fallen in love with dogs, taken them home and then realize, 'Oh, they're not actually allowed to have this dog,' and they've had to return it, and it's, you know, their heart broken, the dog is heart broken," said Anselmo.

Adoptions are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to get involved

Maryland residents should be prepared to take an animal home at the time of adoption by bringing a leash and collar for dogs or a pet carrier for cats and other small animals.

You are also encouraged to also join MCASAC's foster program. Fostering is free, and all necessary supplies are provided.

The shelter encourages residents who find a lost pet to temporarily care for the animal while searching for its owner before bringing it to the shelter.

Residents struggling to keep their pets are urged to explore available resources online or contact MCASAC for assistance

MCASAC is operated by the Office of Animal Services and is the County's only open‑admission municipal shelter. Through adoptions, education, outreach, and field services, the shelter provides critical support to promote responsible pet care in the community. Animal Services officers are available seven days a week, 24 hours a day, to respond to animal emergencies.

Individuals interested in adopting are encouraged to visit the shelter at 7315 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood, Maryland.

For more information, visit their website.