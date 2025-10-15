MONOPOLY: Baltimore Edition to be unveiled Oct. 24

A Baltimore themed Monopoly board is set to debut later this month.

On Oct. 24, local officials and business leaders will unveil MONOPOLY: Baltimore Edition at Power Plant Live!

This Monopoly game is the only official version made for Maryland, created by Top Trumps USA and owned by Hasbro.

MONOPOLY: Baltimore Edition replaces the traditional board game's squares with Baltimore cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations and businesses. The game also features customized Community Chest and Chance cards.

The game will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Power Plant Live!, Royal Farms, the Maryland Zoo, Baltimore in a Box, Attman's Delicatessen, Miss Shirley's, and more.

The unveiling event is set to take place at 7 p.m.

Baltimore isn't the only city to have a community edition.

Special edition monopoly boards are available for 46 other cities.