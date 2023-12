Mondawmin bus station closed because of police presence in area

Mondawmin bus station closed because of police presence in area

BALTIMORE - Two minors got into an altercation that led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Mondawmin bus loop, MTA officials said.

One minor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A person of interest was detained by police.

Police activity caused the Mondawmin bus loop to close.