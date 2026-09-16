Missing woman in Baltimore County found safe

A woman reported missing last week in Baltimore County has been found.

The missing woman was 61-year-old Michele Thompson. Her daughter, Olivia, told WJZ that her mother had been missing since September 6.

The family joined forces with police and community members to search for Thompson.

In an update posted on X, the Baltimore County Police Department said, "Michele Thompson has been located. Thank you for sharing." Police did not provide any other details.

Olivia Thompson said her mother, who had been battling Alzheimer's disease, was frustrated as she walked out of their home in Gwynn Oak, and then went missing.

A Silver Alert was issued by police for Michele, and her daughter said the family had put up fliers throughout the area.

"We're out all day and night just trying to find her," Olivia told WJZ.

Olivia said since her mother went missing, there had been a community effort to locate her. She added that her family believes Michele would probably stay somewhere within the Liberty Heights, Baltimore National Pike and Gwynn Oaks triangle.