Baltimore County family seeks public's help finding woman missing since Sunday

The family of a missing Baltimore County woman is joining forces with the police and community members to help find her.

The missing woman is 61-year-old Michele Thompson. Her daughter, Olivia, told WJZ that her mother has been missing since Sunday.

She said her mother had been seen in the area at least once, but at this point has not been in contact and has not returned home.

Olivia said her mother, who has been battling Alzheimer's disease, was frustrated she walked out of their home in Gwynn Oak.

Michele is described as standing 5'4" tall and weighing 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hat, colorful shirt and oversized jeans.

"She wanted to go on a walk. My aunt tried to stop her, but she couldn't, unfortunately," Olivia said. "Normally, we have a pendant on her to track her, but of course the day she goes missing she didn't have the pendant on anymore."

Her daughter described Michele as a "survivor" and said that gives her confidence that she can be found.

"So I know she's out there. I know she's OK. But I want my mommy," said Olivia.

A silver alert was issued by Baltimore County Police for Michele, and her daughter says the family has been putting up fliers in surrounding areas.

"Around here...we're out all day and night just trying to find her," she said.

Olivia said since her mother went missing on Sunday, there has been a community effort to locate her. She added that her family believes Michele has stayed somewhere within the Liberty Heights, Baltimore National Pike and Gwynn Oaks triangle.

However, after five days with no solid leads, fear is starting to grow, especially since Michele is now missing days of necessary medicine.

"I'm just trying to stay optimistic and keep looking for her. But it is really scary because she is older and it's been days," Olivia said.

Her daughter says one thing to know about her mom is that she loves to talk. So she had some advice for people who might see her.

"She reverts back to me being in high school a lot, so that's how I'll get her attention or others will get her attention. Like, 'Oh, you need to take Olivia to school,' and she'll freeze," she said.

At that point, she said people should just keep talking to her and then call police. Anyone who sees Michele is asked to call 911 or 443-228-3106.