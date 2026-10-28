Police ask for help finding missing 96-year-old man in Prince George's County

Police in Prince George's County are searching for a missing 96-year-old man.

Linberg Hall was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Natahala Drive in Clinton, police said in a post on social media.

Police in Prince George's County are searching for 96-year-old Linberg Hall, last seen Tuesday in Clinton. Prince George's County Police / Facebook

Hall is described as 5'10" tall and 113 pounds. He was seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, green pants and black shoes.

"Detectives from our Missing Persons Unit are continuing to search around-the-clock for 96-year-old Linberg Hall," police told members of the media on Wednesday.

Police are also asking people in Clinton and the surrounding area to check their security cameras, as well as their sheds, backyards and vehicles for any signs of Hall.

The social media post about his disappearance has garnered dozens of comments from people wishing for his safe return.

Anyone who sees Hall is asked to call 911.