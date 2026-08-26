Baltimore homicide victim missing for 20 years identified by genetic technology

Police in Pennsylvania have identified a man who had been missing from Baltimore for 20 years because of genetic investigative work done by the nonprofit organization DNA Doe Project.

The body of 42-year-old homicide victim David Queen was identified 13 years after his body was found. Queen was reported missing in Baltimore on December 8, 2006. His body was discovered in West Manchester Township, Pennsylvania, on November 18, 2013.

The discovery came as tree trimmers came across a human skull near an intersection in West Manchester Township. The remains were thought to be of a Caucasian male that stood 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and was between 30 to 50 years old at the time of his death.

Due to signs of trauma discovered on his bones, investigators determined that homicide was the manner of death.

The DNA Doe Project took over the case when the West Manchester Township Police sought help in identifying the remains. The group carries out pro bono work to help identify so-called John and Jane Does, individuals that authorities have not been able to identify through their investigative methods.

Once a DNA profile was generated, experts from the group discovered that the man wasn't Caucasian but African American.

While running DNA from the remains found, investigators realized an identification would be difficult because all of the DNA matches were distant relatives. One DNA profile, the closest match, was 1.7%, while the other matches were even less.

For the next five years, DNA Doe Project volunteers logged hundreds of hours trying to identify John Doe of West Manchester Township. In their findings, volunteers found a link to North Carolina, but also a connection to Baltimore. The team worked closely with Sgt. Lance Krout, of the West Manchester Township police department. His efforts were successful in moving the case forward.

On December 24, 2025, the team came across a man named David Queen, whose family had moved from North Carolina to Maryland. After finding no proof of life for Queen, the team at DNA Doe Project passed their findings along to Sgt. Krout. About two weeks later, Sgt. Krout learned the man that had been identified as David Queen had been missing for 20 years.

Further DNA testing confirmed the West Manchester Township John Doe as David Queen.

"After five years of intensive research, it's an honor to have played a part in restoring David Queen's name to him," said team leader Traci Onders. "This identification is a testament to the persistence of our volunteers and the power of collaboration between our team and dedicated investigators like Sgt. Krout."

The DNA Doe Project extended its thanks to West Manchester Township police, the Baltimore police, volunteers, and the DNA agencies that helped in identifying David Queen.