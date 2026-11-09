Minter says he's keeping conversations between him and injured Lamar Jackson private

Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next three games for the Baltimore Ravens.

If there's any hope of him returning after that, coach Jesse Minter isn't saying.

"I'm going to keep most of the conversations between Lamar and I between Lamar and I," Minter said Monday. "Nobody wants to be on the field more, he's probably going to do everything he can to put himself in position, but I'll leave it at that."

Jackson's injuries are often shrouded in secrecy. Him going on IR provided some clarity in this case, but the Ravens are offering little more. The day Jackson was hurt against Buffalo, Minter said he would need surgery, but now the first-year coach won't even say whether that operation has happened or when it will.

"I'm going to keep all that stuff between me and him," Minter said.

Minter was then pressed on whether the public would even know if Jackson had surgery.

"You may know, but that'll come from him," Minter said.

It's not clear when Jackson might next be available to reporters — players rarely are when they're on IR.

There's also the question of whether the Ravens (4-5) will have anything to play for when Jackson is eligible to come off IR. They've lost four games in a row, but their next matchup is next Monday night against the winless Chargers. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also on IR because of a toe injury.

Joe Fagnano, himself dealing with an ankle injury, had to start Thursday's loss to Jacksonville, but the Ravens now have Jacoby Brissett after acquiring him in a trade from Arizona.

"We're really excited about the addition, and he's just a very mature pro that I think will bring a leadership style to our offense from the quarterback position," Minter said. "We are excited to add him, and I think again, he'll get the ball out on time. He'll be able to kind of run the whole thing. He'll be a leader. He'll hold guys accountable, and I'm just excited about the addition and the chance that it gives us to kind of spark this thing."

Another big injury concern from last week's game was safety Kyle Hamilton, who left with a hip problem. Minter sounded fairly optimistic.

"I think everything looks fairly good. We'll find out as the guys come back in tomorrow," he said. "Hopefully he doesn't miss time."