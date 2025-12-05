Minors at risk for homelessness will get housing under new Baltimore initiative

Baltimore launched an initiative aimed at supporting minors and young families at risk of experiencing homelessness.

The partnership between the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services (MOHS), the city's Department of Social Services (BCDSS), and local nonprofits will place residents in permanent housing and provide support services to maintain stability.

"Every young person in Baltimore deserves a safe place to call home and the support they need to thrive," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Tackling youth homelessness is not just about housing — it's about dignity, opportunity, and giving our young people the foundation to build a better future."

Under the program, BCDSS will identify older minors who are experiencing out-of-home care and place them at Restoration Gardens I, a 44-unit building. Young families would be placed at the Y in Central Maryland's Geraldine Young Family Life Center, a 12-unit building.

BCDSS will fund the case management services for the minors that they refer, and MOHS will act as a financial intermediary and monitor the provided services.

At the Geraldine Young Family Life Center, young parents and their children will be provided with case management services, including life skills workshops, educational programs, community resources, permanent housing and one year after care support.

The Y in Central Maryland will also provide employment and income support and connect residents with job readiness training, resume building workshops, career coaching and financial literacy programs. The Y is aiming to serve at least 10 people each year.

Minors living at Restoration Gardens I will receive case management through the University of Maryland, Baltimore/Uplift Alliance Inc., along with employment and life skills coaching and connection to basic needs assistance. The city expects to serve 60 minors each year.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore will assist by providing housing vouchers for minors and young families.

The agreement for the program runs until June 30, 2029, with one-year renewal options.