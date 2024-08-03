Minor hospitalized after attempted carjacking shooting in Baltimore City

Police investigate Frederick County Sheriff deputy involved shooting that sent a man to Shock Trauma

BALTIMORE -- A minor in Baltimore City was hospitalized on Saturday evening after an attempted carjacking led to a shooting, according to the Baltimore City Police Department.

Around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of West Lombard Street about a shooting and a carjacking. Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to the press advisory, while parked at the 5100 block of Levindale Road with two other individuals, the girl was approached by a suspect wearing a black ski mask and holding a handgun.

The suspect demanded the victim get out of the car, which she then reversed and drove away as the suspect fired into the back of the vehicle.

Medics transported the girl to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries after arriving at the scene.

No further information was released.