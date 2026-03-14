Mild weekend in Maryland with gusty winds

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

Much of the weekend will be quiet outside of late day showers on Sunday.

Monday brings another risk for strong to severe storms to Maryland.

Mild but breezy weekend

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs mainly in the 50s across our area and the state as a whole.

Saturday started off with sunshine but a few clouds fill in by the afternoon in many spots. Saturday night is mainly quiet with more cloud cover overhead and temperatures dropping down into the 40s and 50s once again. Sunday looks to be a couple degrees milder - mid to upper 50s by the afternoon.

Breezy and gusty winds are expected during the day on both Saturday and Sunday. Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 mph for most of the area with a few rogue stronger gusts possible.

Severe storms possible Monday

Speaking of gusty winds, that is one of the threats we'll be watching on Monday. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms could be strong to severe with potentially powerful, damaging winds being the greatest threat. Our risk for tornadoes is lower than the damaging wind threat but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out as the line of storms moves through.

Heavy rain and lighting are also expected with Monday's round of storms (downpours and abundant lightning do not make a storm severe).

High temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon, about 10-15° above normal for mid-March. Gusty, non-severe level, winds are expected on Monday outside of thunderstorms.

Cooler St. Patrick's Day

Behind the cold front that will spark Monday's storms, much colder air rushes in for St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday. In fact, don't be surprised if you're up early on Tuesday and see a few snowflakes flying after the storms roll through.

Highs Tuesday only reach the 30s to around 40° before you factor in another round of gusty winds.

Winds subside Wednesday but temperatures in the afternoon will once again climb to around 40°.

Thursday into Friday will be gradually warmer. Temperatures by the first day of (astronomical) spring will be near normal: in the mid 50s on Friday.