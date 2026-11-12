More showers and colder air moving into Maryland

Temperatures this evening fall into the 40s to around 50° before colder air moves in tomorrow. A cold rain is expected Friday with gusty winds, while some snow will be seen in western Maryland. The colder temperatures last through early next week including a higher potential for a freeze in the metro areas on several mornings next week before a gradual warm up by midweek.

Colder days ahead through early next week

There will be a noticeable drop in temperatures Friday and into the weekend.

Highs on Friday afternoon will hover in the upper 40s to near 50°. Rain will transition over to snow in the highest mountains of western Maryland. The first measurable snow of the season is possible across the highest elevations above elevations of 3500 feet in Garrett and Allegany Counties.

Scattered showers are expected on Friday going into Saturday morning. A few sleet pellets or snow flakes could mix in northern counties, closer to the state line with Pennsylvania overnight Friday into early Saturday. Outside of the mountains, accumulation is unlikely.

Get ready to feel like the holiday season as temperatures this week remain on the cold side. The average high at BWI this time of year is in the upper 50s. The coldest air of the season settles in over the weekend with a December-like feel through the weekend as highs reach only in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Early morning freeze chances followed by a return of warmer temperatures

Monday and Tuesday remain on the chilly side with highs near 50° and overnight temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s bringing the first likely hard freeze and heavy frost in many of the metro areas - including in the city of Baltimore. The chilly temperatures gradually increase by the middle of next week with afternoon temperatures near 60° by Wednesday afternoon and even warmer by the end of next week with temperatures approaching the mid to upper 60s as we head into the weekend before Thanksgiving Week.